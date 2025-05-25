A popular bagel spot, with eight locations in New Jersey, continues to grow, opening its newest shop in Monmouth County.

And if you find yourself in Las Vegas or Mississippi this summer, you can enjoy a taste of Jersey there too, bringing the total number of locations to ten, and coming soon, an eleventh location in Florida.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey loves a good bagel!

And if you're a big cream cheese fan, you'll love this place.

The variety of "crazy cream cheese" that you can get is amazing, with unique flavors, including birthday cake, Oreo, Cool Ranch, Nutella, crumb cake, cookie dough, peanut butter swirl, and fudge brownie.

Plus, they've got every bagel you could possibly ask for - and then some, like the flaming hot cheeto and tie dye bagels, as well as the classics, including plain, salt, poppy, everything, and sesame.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: Experience Jersey Fresh Deliciousness At Your Local New Jersey Farmers Market

The Bagel Nook Opens in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey

The Bagel Nook delivers the "most craziest bagels this world has ever tasted," according to its website, and I'm loving it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bagel Nook (@the_bagel_nook)

The Bagel Nook is located in Freehold, with two locations, Princeton, Middletown, Aberdeen/Matawan, Ocean Township, Shrewsbury, and now its newest spot in Atlantic Highlands along Route 36.

I would love for this unique bagel shop to continue to grow and open a place in my town!

I'm craving the chocolate chip M&M cream cheese on a French toast bagel!

Can't wait to try out its newest location and all these other amazing bagel shops in New Jersey...

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

30 Best Bagel Spots in Ocean & Monmouth Counties