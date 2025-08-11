It's way too soon to say summer's winding down.

We still have plenty of time to enjoy the Jersey Shore!

Get our free mobile app

But when I saw all the back-to-school supplies at Walmart the other day, I couldn't help but pick up a few things.

I decided it was better to get a jump on it now rather than deal with the last-minute rush later, plus, I didn't want to pay for everything all at once. I thought it was better to space it out.

Get Ready For Record Back-to-school Spending This Year

According to a new report by Savings.com, parents are expected to pay record prices this year when shopping for their kids' back-to-school supplies.

Read More: Screen Time In New Jersey: You Won’t Believe The Daily Average

With clothing the most significant back-to-school expense this year, followed by electronics and school supplies, parents of high school students are expected to pay more than parents of younger kids.

Back-To-School Costs For The 2025 School Year

Parents are set to spend a median $628 per child.

That's money spent on supplies, clothing, and tech, up four percent from last year and the highest total in the past four years, according to the report.

"The spending surge comes even as headline inflation has cooled to 2.1 percent over the past 12 months. But essential kid-shopping categories like footwear, school uniforms, and basic supplies continue running hot, leaving families feeling the pinch where it matters most."

Parents with kids in high school are expected to pay even more - around $800 per child.

19 Stores We Miss Shopping for Back to School Clothes When we think of shopping for clothes to go back to school, we think about fighting with mom. JK, lol. Doesn't EVERY kid though? We take a look back at stores we miss. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Top 12 best Kids Backpacks - Categorically Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto