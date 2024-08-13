Save Big! The Cheapest Store In New Jersey For Back-To-School Shopping

Gear up for back-to-school season in New Jersey as we shift from beach days to school routines.

It's the last thing you want to think about if you're at the beach relaxing and soaking up the sun, but soon we'll be back to packing lunches, helping the kids with their homework, driving them to and from school, and heading to back-to-school night and other school functions.

If you're not ready to say goodbye to summer you're not alone. I want summer to last forever! However, as summer winds down, it's time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping as school supplies line the shelves in stores throughout New Jersey.

Pencils, folders, paper, pens, glue, notebooks, calculators, rulers, and the list of supplies goes on and on.

Back-to-school shopping can really add up, but if you're looking to save some money (and who isn't?!!), Financebuzz compared stores to find the lowest prices.

Cheapest Store In New Jersey For Back-To-School Shopping

According to an article in the Asbury Park Press, the best place to go shopping is Walmart. It will cost you around $67 for all your supplies.

After Walmart comes Dollar General ($70.50), next is Target ($83.25), and after Target is Staples ($101.60).

The most expensive store for back-to-school shopping is Michael's, you'll spend $185.28 on all your supplies.

Amazon is also more expensive compared to Walmart.

Everything is just so expensive so it helps anytime you can keep some money in your wallet!

The article states that the average cost of back-to-school supplies for elementary school students is $69.71. For middle school, it's $152.92, and for high school, $133.29.

