Score Big Discounts On Back-to-school Shoes

With the new school year just weeks away, Savings.com released a new study showing that parents are set to spend nearly $628 per child on supplies this year, which is the highest amount in years.

With a percentage of that money being spent on back-to-school clothes and shoes, how would you like to keep some cash in your pocket?

A huge pop-up shoe warehouse is now open in New Jersey, selling shoes at discounted prices, but you have to act fast, it's only going to be around for a short time.

We're talking up to 80% off the retail price of your favorite brands.

Temporary Discount Shoe Store Opens in New Jersey

"Shelves lined with the hottest brands and must-have styles, with an unbeatable value that turns every shopping trip into a celebration," according to the website.

I love this! You never know what you're going to discover, but you know it's going to be something good.

Warehouse Sale New Jersey Locations

Warehouse Sale, a pop-up shoe store, goes from town to town selling shoes at discounted prices.

Cherry Hill's pop-up store is open now through August 17th.

It's located at 1590 Kings Hwy N.

The store will travel to Woodbridge from August 22nd through August 31st, located at 250 Woodbridge Center Dr.

Happy Shopping!

