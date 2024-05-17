Exciting News: Popular Baby Store Is Coming Back To New Jersey

Pregnant, have a baby, or know someone who's having a baby?

You'll be happy to hear this well-known baby store is back and you'll be able to find it right here in New Jersey!

This was my go-to store. I remember when I was pregnant registering for my baby shower at the store in Cherry Hill.

It was so nice to have everything you could possibly need for your baby all in one spot. Not having to drive from store to store.

The company went out of business years ago, but now it's slowly coming back.

A flagship store opened at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford and now Kohl's stores will create space and feature the baby retailer in stores throughout the country, including in New Jersey.

Baby's R Us Returns to New Jersey

Baby's R Us will open inside 13 New Jersey Kohl's stores.

Northjersey.com reports:

"Stores will be between 750 and 2,500 square feet, and customers can buy baby gear and apparel, bathing products, furniture, and feeding and safety products."

If you're wondering if you'll be able to build a baby registry...YOU WILL!

You'll also be able to search Babies R Us products on the website.

Northjersey.com reports:

“It's just part of our overall campaign to get younger customers into our stores,” Kohl’s CEO Thomas Kingsbury said during an earnings call earlier this year.

He went on to say that infant products form a “category candidly that is really wanted and needed by the customers."

You don't have to wait too much longer.

It's expected to open later this year.

