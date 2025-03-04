Major Auto Parts Retailer With 115 New Jersey Locations Announces Closures

A well-known auto parts retailer, which has been in business for many years here in New Jersey and nationwide, has decided to shut down hundreds of stores and several distribution centers this year, according to reports.

This comes after recent news of another popular retailer, Joann Fabrics, announcing that they're closing all stores across the country, including 11 New Jersey locations.

Read More: Major Change Could Be Coming To Wendy’s In New Jersey, Sparking Excitement

They originally planned to close 500 of its 800 stores but later decided to shut down all of them.

We've been hearing about a lot of closures recently.

A list of some other stores that have shut down in New Jersey include:

Walgreens

Macy's

Party City

buybuy Baby

LL Flooring

Advance Auto Parts Plans to Close Several Locations

Advance Auto Parts is the latest retailer to announce it's closing hundreds of stores in 2025. The company plans to close 500 corporate stores, 200 independent locations, and four distribution centers by the middle of this year, according to the Courier Post.

"The company said it hopes to improve business performance by focusing on 'core retail improvements' with hopes of achieving 'consistent profitable growth.'"

How many New Jersey locations will close?

There hasn't been an official announcement just yet regarding which stores will close, but the auto retailer currently has 115 locations throughout the state.

You can find a list of all the New Jersey towns Advance Auto Parts currently operates in here.

