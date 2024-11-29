A Monmouth County Woman Hits It Big In Atlantic City, New Jersey

You head to Atlantic City for a fun weekend getaway and return not only feeling refreshed but also as a big winner.

That's exactly what happened to a Monmouth County woman who struck it big at Ocean Casino Resort.

How cool is that?!

I recently spent the weekend at Ocean Casino Resort too, but unfortunately, I wasn’t the lucky one!

I spent plenty of time going from one slot machine to the next, but the best I managed was a $10 win.

Of course, I immediately put it right back in, only to walk away empty-handed, but still had such a great time.

What's the most you've ever won playing a slot machine?

If you've never been to Ocean Casino Resort it's absolutely beautiful.

Take a look!

A Monmouth County Woman Wins Big In Atlantic City

Luz Bagley of Cream Ridge was a big winner at Ocean Resort Casino, taking home $227,852.

She was there on a weekend getaway with her husband. according to the Asbury Park Press.

She placed a $25 bet on the Dragon Link Panda Magic slot machine and won!

I’ve never bet $25 on a single spin before.

I usually stick to one or two quarters, but I guess you have to play big to win big!

Congratulations to Luz Bagley!

She gives us hope that maybe we can be big winners one day in Atlantic City too!

