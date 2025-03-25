Now Open! Explore The Newly Renovated Atlantic City Aquarium

I can't believe it's been closed for 5 years!

It's great to hear that the Atlantic City Aquarium has finally reopened.

I loved taking my kids to this aquarium when they were younger.

The price was reasonable, and it wasn't too big, making it the perfect spot for a great afternoon outing at the Jersey Shore.

Plus, the touch tanks were such a cool way for them to interact with marine life up close.

They loved being able to touch the stingrays and starfish.

The Atlantic City Aquarium Has Reopened

With 100 species of marine life, get ready to see Diamondback Turtles up close, touch horseshoe crabs, and more marsh species.

The Atlantic City Aquarium has reopened!

It shut down in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic and has been closed for the past 5 years.

The aquarium reopened on Monday, March 24th, after undergoing extensive renovations, with both the interior and exterior receiving significant updates.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the aquarium is “looking and feeling like the first-class attraction it is," according to the Courier Post.

The Atlantic City Aquarium is open year-round, 7 days a week, from 10 am to 5 pm.

It’s located at 800 North New Hampshire Avenue in Atlantic City.

I'm excited it's back up and running in time for the warmer weather.

I look forward to visiting again this summer!

