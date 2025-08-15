It’s getting weird for anyone who actually enjoys shopping in person. There's something to be said for grabbing a coffee, walking into a big store, and looking around at things you really don't need, but want just the same. But lately, that’s getting harder to do. One by one, department stores and home retailers are closing their doors for good.

No, you're not imagining things; the same stores that used to be staples in the community are disappearing from shopping centers across the country. You might have driven past a familiar spot recently and thought, “Wait…wasn’t there a Bed Bath & Beyond there?” Yep. Gone. And it’s not just them. Chains like Macy’s, JCPenney, and even smaller home decor spots are quietly packing up, leaving behind giant empty boxes and vacant space.

So what’s going on? Many people are no longer shopping the way they used to. I'm sure your shopping habits have changed over the past five or six years, especially. Between online deals, same-day delivery, and the fact that you can now buy pillows on TikTok, the old-school shopping trip is fading out. It also doesn't help that rent is rising, foot traffic is decreasing, and labor costs are making the digital model look profitable.

Why So Many Home Stores Are Closing in New Jersey, New York, And Pennsylvania

Home retailers have taken a big hit post-COVID. Many people spent their lockdown savings on home improvements, and now they’re tapped out. Without repeat customers, it’s hard to survive in the home goods game. Also, with the market so volatile, and the prices of just about everything higher than ever, many are being more and more careful with their money.

The Department Store Decline

These places were once the epicenter of the mall. But with fewer people walking around, less demand for dress clothes, and more competition online, many of them are rethinking their strategy, marketing online, or closing entirely.

It feels like we’re watching a slow goodbye to a certain kind of shopping experience. You can still shop, sure. But the days of actually touching an item before purchasing and experiencing those impulse buys near the register? Those might soon be things we only talk about.

Home living department store At Home filed for bankruptcy in June, which eliminated $2 billion in debt, but they are still in the hole. To become more "efficient," the retailer announced the closure of dozens of stores, including six in our area.

New Jersey

461 Rt. 10 East, Ledgewood

1361 Rt. 35, Middletown

2341 Rt. 66, Ocean Township

New York

300 Baychester Ave., Bronx

6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park

Pennsylvania

720 Clairton Blvd., Pittsburgh

