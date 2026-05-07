Now this is a party! After all, we are the Garden State, so it only makes sense that we'd celebrate a specific vegetable!

And not just any veggie, it just happens to be one of my personal favorites, and it's getting the spotlight at a big festival in South Jersey. Count me in!

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The Mullica Hill Asparagus Festival is coming soon.

I love finding unique things to do in New Jersey, and it really doesn't get more one-of-a-kind than this!

It's an entire festival celebrating asparagus. An event like this is what spring is all about in New Jersey. Spend the day outside, enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, with specialty food vendors and face painting for the kids.

Read More: Don’t Miss This Sweet Strawberry Festival In New Jersey This Weekend

Taste Local Flavors At The Mullica Hill Asparagus Festival

And one of the highlights has to be the Battle of the Chefs Contest. Local restaurants go head-to-head in a friendly "battle," each putting their own little creative spin on a classic dish by incorporating fresh, locally grown asparagus.

Family Fun Awaits At The Mullica Hill Asparagus Festival

The Mullica Hill Asparagus Festival takes place Saturday, May 16th, from 11:30 am to 3 pm, at Mullica Hill Friends Meeting at 2 Woodstown Road in Harrison Township, New Jersey.



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For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.

Strawberry Picking in the Garden State Strawberry Picking at Johnson Locust Hall Farm in Burlington County, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

Early season vegetables you can plant now in the Garden State It's the perfect time of year in New Jersey to start planting those early vegetables. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant