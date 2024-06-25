Asbury Park Has One Of New Jersey’s Hottest New Restaurants

This week marks the opening of an amazing new restaurant opening in Asbury Park, and the whole state is talking about it.

The new restaurant is called AP Rooftop, and one of its incredible selling points is the outstanding ocean view it will provide.

New Restaurant Has An Amazing Ocean View

According to NJ.com, there is no concrete date for the official opening, but there is a hope it could open late this week.

The owner of this highly-anticipated restaurant is the well-known Tim McLoone, and AP Rooftop will be part of his group of restaurants.

Of course, McLoone already owns the amazing Iron Whale, which is located on the 5th Avenue Pavilion. The report says the new restaurant will be upstairs from Iron Whale, on the 3rd floor.

Great Restaurants In Asbury Park

The other nearby great McLoone's restaurants include the Robinson's Ale House and Tim McLoone's Supper Club.

Tom McLoone is also very well-known for the work he does with Holiday Express, which is a volunteer non-profit, non-sectarian organization that brings gifts, music, and cheer to those less fortunate.

Holiday Express has performed hundreds of events over the years for those less fortunate, and have brought joy to thousands, both during the holiday season and all year long.

Here's something else to look forward to at AP Rooftop. When you're there you'll be enjoying a 270-degree ocean view, and that sounds amazing.

This is going to be another hot spot in a town that just keeps getting more amazing each year.

