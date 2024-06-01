New Jersey Music History Made In Asbury Park

As you walk through the hallowed hall breezeway between the Paramount Theater and Convention Hall the next time you are at the Asbury Park Boardwalk, just think of some of the legendary musicians who have performed just feet from where you’re walking.

The list of incredible artists who have played Convention Hall is more amazing than you ever imagined.

Great Music History In Asbury Park

According to Concert Archives, these are just some of the performers who graced the stage at Convention Hall, and we’re only looking at the 1950s through the end of the century.

There was Bill Haley & His Comets, famous for “Rock Around The Clock”, the song later used as the Happy Days theme, Frankie Avalon, Connor Francis, and Dion & The Belmonts just to name a few.

Now we head to the 60s when names like Chubby Checker, The Beach Boys, The Four Seasons, Stevie Wonder, Jackie Wilson, The Four Tops, Ray Charles, Herman’s Hermits, The Doors, and Led Zeppelin graced the marquis.

More Great Artists Who've Played Asbury Park

Black Sabbath, Chicago, Jethro Tull, Elton John, The Bee Gees, The Righteous Brothers, ZZ Top, Kiss, Heart, Kool &The Gang, Blondie, Southside Johnny & The Jukes and Van Halen all took the stage.

And in the 80’s Blue Oyster Cult, The Ramones, and Elvis Costello all had shows at Convention Hall.

The list from the ’90s is impressive as well. No Doubt, Marilyn Manson, Megadeath and The Wallflowers and of course Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band all put on shows at Convention Hall.

And who knows what the 21st century will bring when things get back to tip-top condition at the legendary venue.

