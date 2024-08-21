Fall decorations are out in stores throughout New Jersey, coffee shops are already serving pumpkin spice, and sweaters and jeans are lining the shelves in pretty much every clothing store.

Whether you're excited about fall or dreading the fact that summer is almost over, we'll soon be saying goodbye to summer and hello to cooler temperatures and all the amazing things fall has to offer in New Jersey.

One of those amazing things is the delicious apple cider donut!

In my opinion, it's the best treat of the fall season.

Everyone has their go-to spot to find these delicious donuts, but I asked on Facebook, and here are the top 5 places that were mentioned repeatedly.

Don't miss out on these tasty treats! Here's where you can find the best apple cider donuts in New Jersey, according to YOU!

Top 5 Places in New Jersey for Apple Cider Donuts

Battleview Orchards

91 Wemrock Road, Freehold



View this profile on Instagram Battleview Orchards (@bvorchards) • Instagram photos and videos

Wemrock Orchards

100 Wemrock Road, Freehold

View this profile on Instagram Wemrock Orchards (@wemrockorchards) • Instagram photos and videos

Delicious Orchards

315 Route 537, Colts Neck



View this profile on Instagram Delicious Orchards (@deliciousorchards) • Instagram photos and videos

Twin Pond Farm

1473 Route 9 North, Howell

View this profile on Instagram Twin Pond Farm (@twinpondfarmnj) • Instagram photos and videos

Johnson's Corner Farm

133 Church Road, Medford

View this profile on Instagram Johnson’s Corner Farm (@johnsonscornerfarm) • Instagram photos and videos

