The Proper Way To Apologize While Driving in New Jersey

Do you know the hand signal for saying "I'm sorry" while driving? Did you even know there was a hand signal for "I'm sorry"?

The first step is admitting it. we have all done things on the roadways of New Jersey that have us believing we owe someone an apology.

How Do You Apologize To Another Driver With A Hand Signal?

In typical New Jersey fashion, we all know the hand gesture for when someone else does something stupid on the roads. I guess it's because we see it so often.

But what if we know we've done something wrong on the road, and we want to let the other driver know we're sorry about it?

According to Road Legends, there is a universal signal that is exactly what we're looking for.

Here's How You Signal You're Sorry On The Roads

To say I'm sorry, simply put your hand up with your palm facing the driver you're apologizing to and extend two fingers, similar to the peace sign.

Now that we know that, there is still something we have to address. What if the other person has no idea what that means?

