No! Another New Jersey Brewery Closes

Ark Brew Pub in Lumberton, one of my favorite spots to visit with friends abruptly shut down just a few days ago, with a sign on the door reading "Closed indefinitely, We apologize."

Now, another brewery in New Jersey has closed its doors, after being open for 5 years, leaving regulars "heartbroken" when hearing the news.

They join a list of other breweries that have closed in New Jersey including The Alementary in Hackensack, Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company in Cherry Hill, and Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale.

Get our free mobile app

Here are just some of the many comments online about the latest closing:

"Sad to read this, you make excellent beer."

"Howie and I are heartbroken."

"Sorry to hear this. You guys certainly had some of the best beers I've tasted."

"Oh no! So sorry to hear this."

"This is very sad one of the good ones gone."

CANVA CANVA loading...

A message on their Facebook page discusses the challenges of remaining open after Covid.

Starting out right when Covid hit brought us our first challenge, but now rising costs, a flooded market including out of state breweries and a rapid increase in new breweries within the time we opened has made it impossible to sustain our business.

Read More: New Jersey Brew Pub Announces Closure

CANVA CANVA loading...

Ashton Brewing Company Has Closed

Ashton Brewing Company on Lincoln Boulevard in Middlesex closed on December 29th.

We want to give a big sincere THANK YOU to everyone who came out and supported us on our last weekend in business. The outpouring of well wishes has really touched us!



View this profile on Instagram Ashton Brewing Company (@ashtonbrewing) • Instagram photos and videos

It's really sad to hear about another business shutting down.

The owners promise to keep everyone updated on Facebook about any further announcements.

25 Best Breweries In New Jersey Voted By You Jersey is passionate about its local beers, these are the top 25 New Jersey breweries according to you! Gallery Credit: Buehler