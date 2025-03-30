Another Credit Card Skimmer Found In New Jersey: Here’s What To Look Out For

Another report has emerged regarding a credit card skimmer found in New Jersey, adding to the growing number of similar devices discovered in recent weeks.

The first was discovered in Ocean County at an ATM inside Wawa, located at 379 Dover Road in South Toms River, according to police, and another skimmer was found at a supermarket in Camden County, New Jersey.

That device was discovered at Save-A-Lot, located at 3949 Federal Street in Pennsauken.

Days later, a skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven store in Mount Ephraim, Camden County, located at 521 W Kings Highway.

And now, there are reports of another credit-debit card reader being found in New Jersey, this time at a 7-Eleven in Mercer County.

Another Credit Card Skimmer Uncovered in New Jersey

According to NJ.com, this latest device was found at the 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Lalor Street in Hamilton, along the Trenton border.

If you frequently use your credit card, it's crucial to stay vigilant.

Here's what experts say you should look for.

CBS News reports skimmers are usually placed on top of the card reader, so you should be able to notice if the reader is bigger.

Also, it's important to check if the card reader is loose, off-center, or if parts on it wiggle, and compare it to other readers at the register.

I'm someone who hardly ever carries cash, so I've definitely been paying closer attention when using my credit card after hearing about these recent discoveries.

If you see something that doesn't look right, you're being urged to speak up.

