Automotive chains have quietly become one of those everyday things you do not think about until you really need them. Oil changes, brake checks, tire rotations, and alignments. If you think about it, these places are the unsung heroes of modern life. They keep commutes smooth, road trips stress-free, and save you from that dashboard light at the worst possible moment.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Tory Bishop on Unsplash Photo by Tory Bishop on Unsplash loading...

I prefer locally owned and operated automotive spots where they know you by name, but I understand what makes automotive and tire chains so popular. It's the mix of convenience and trust. You can pull into a familiar name almost anywhere, and there is comfort in knowing the basics will be handled without drama. Many of these chains now focus heavily on preventive care, not just fixing problems but helping drivers avoid them in the first place. Free inspections, pressure checks, and quick repairs have become table stakes, especially as cars get more expensive to maintain.

Tire chains in particular have stepped up their game. Tires are not cheap, and shoppers want transparency, warranties, and solid service. The best chains understand that tires are not just rubber; they are safety equipment. That is why free repairs, rotations, and pressure checks have become a big selling point. It keeps customers loyal and keeps cars safer on the road.

READ MORE: Beloved Mall Store Closes 24 Locations In NJ & PA

Is There An America's Tire Store In NJ?

America's Tire America's Tire loading...

After nearly 65 years, NJ.com reports there finally is. One of the United States' most popular tire chains continues to expand. America’s Tire has officially planted its flag in New Jersey for the first time, opening a new location in Burlington. The store is located at 2501 Mount Holly Road, near Burlington-Mount Holly Road and 295. It opened on December 31, 2025. Customers can take advantage of free tire repairs and air pressure checks, which is a big win for anyone looking to extend tire life.

The company started all the way back in 1960 as a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fast forward to today, and America’s Tire has grown into one of the largest tire retailers in the country, passing 1,250 stores in 2025 and now operating in 40 states. The Burlington store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.