How Rich Is The Richest Town In New Jersey?

New Jersey has a lot of money, and a major website has identified the richest town in our rich state.

So many towns could take this title, but the first ones you think of might not be the one that tops the list.

Which New Jersey Town Is The Richest In The State?

The first town that came to mind was the lovely Monmouth County town of Rumson. There are celebrities, waterfront mansions, and more, but Rumson is not the richest town in New Jersey.

Another Monmouth County town, Spring Lake, was another of my candidates, but this quaint, charming town doesn't top the list either.

The list of rich towns is long in the Garden State. We thought of Chatham, Saddle River, Millburn, Colts Neck, and more, but none of those towns topped the list either.

The Richest Town In New Jersey Is Revealed

So, which town has been determined to be the richest in the Garden State? For that town, we travel to Bergen County to Ho-Ho-Kus.

According to Stacker, there is no town with more wealth in New Jersey than Ho-Ho-Kus.

Here is some of the data that puts this amazing town at the top of New Jersey's richest town list.

Ho-Ho-Kus Has A Lot Of Money

Prepare yourself. Some of these stats are jaw-dropping. For example, let's look at the median household income in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The median household income in Ho-Ho-Kus is approximately $250,000. That figure is a whopping 232.7% higher than the national average for median income.

In Ho-Ho-Kus, 65.2% of households have a median income of over $200,000, which is a staggering number.

Ho-Ho-Kus is the richest town in New Jersey. And it's an amazing town, too.

