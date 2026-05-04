I'm so excited to tell you about this new smoothie and bowl spot in New Jersey.

I keep hearing such great things, I can't wait to go!

It's a brand-new place, and it's already getting so much attention. And not just for its amazing smoothies and bowls, but also for how adorable it is. It's one of those spots that, even just looking at the pictures, makes you smile!

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Exiting New Spot For Smoothies And Bowls Opens In New Jersey

It brings a full-on island vibe to downtown, Medford! It's like stepping off the beach, dropping your surfboard, and grabbing something cool and refreshing.

So whether you're in the mood for a smoothie packed with protein or a fresh acai bowl, it's a great place to escape without having to leave Burlington County!

Welcome, Aloha Bowls!!

Aloha Bowls Is A Refreshing Escape

If you take a quick scroll through the comments online, people are seriously loving this place!

"Definitely worth stopping in, great stuff!!"

"Awesome! Love it! Bowls are SOOOOO good!!!"

"Welcome to Main Street! Can’t wait to visit."

"It was so good!!"

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Aloha Bowls is located at 18 South Main Street in Medford and is open EVERY DAY from 9 am to 7 pm.

I'm definitely putting it on my list of places to go this spring! It sounds like the perfect little island escape. I can't wait to try it!

Acai the Wonder Fruit Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

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