If you're looking for a great place for brunch, there's a spot in New Jersey hailed as having the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the entire state.

Enjoy a nice Mimosa or Bloody Mary while indulging in eggs, bacon, sausage, fresh fruit, and some chicken and waffles.

But why stop there?

It's all-you-can-eat, so pile on the pancakes, a bagel with cream cheese, and some home fries too!

New Jersey Buffet Named Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In The State

Lovefood recently ranked the most delicious bottomless brunches in each state, and there's a buffet in Atlantic City named the best in the Garden State.

New Jersey's top pick is inside the Borgata Hotel, Casino, & Spa!

Here's what Lovefood had to say about New Jersey's big winner:

"The grand Borgata Buffet at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa is open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but it’s the Sunday brunch buffet that’s really worth visiting. Customers love the bagel bar, where you can build your dream sandwich from the likes of smoked salmon, lox, onions, and tomatoes. The gelato and cannoli are not to be missed, either. According to numerous reviews, it's the best brunch place around."

Make sure you head to the Borgata Buffet this summer and get ready to indulge!

Hours and Pricing

Brunch: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Mon & Fri, $24.99

Sat - Sun, $31.99 Dinner: 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Mon, Fri - Sun, $42.99

