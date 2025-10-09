It's one of my favorite supermarkets, so I'm happy to hear they're expanding in New Jersey, winning approval to build a new store in Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

With 64 stores already located in the Garden State, according to their website, they continue to grow, becoming one of the most popular supermarkets in the state.

It's hard not to notice the rising cost of groceries these days, but their consistently low prices make it a top spot for shoppers who are looking to save a little cash compared to other stores.

Get Ready, Aldi Is Expanding Your Grocery Options

Read More: How Much Money New Jersey Residents Spend on Groceries Each Year

Those in Barnegat Township, Ocean County, will be happy to hear that Aldi is coming to town!

NJ.com reports, "Barnegat Township Planning Board members approved the supermarket during a meeting on Sept. 30."

No date has been set for the big grand opening, but the location has been set.

The new Aldi will be located at 10 Barnegat Boulevard, close to where Walgreens is located, which is exciting news for those in the area, giving them another option to do their food shopping.

Just remember to bring your quarter so you can get a cart! Something I usually forget when I go.

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

10 of the Most Unique Food Trucks in NJ You Must Have at a Party These are 10 very unique food truck companies (not desserts) that operate out of New Jersey to check out. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo