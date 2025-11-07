Experience The Magic Of The Holidays Underwater

It's almost time for Santa to make a splash!

This super fun tradition will be returning to New Jersey in just a few weeks, so if you're looking for a fun holiday experience the whole family will enjoy, Adventure Aquarium returns with Christmas Underwater.

Get our free mobile app

I always love finding new little adventures to celebrate the season, and this is just perfect! It's a great way to enjoy the magic of the holidays in a whole new setting. It's all about getting into the holiday spirit, turning your aquarium visit into holiday magic!

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: Holiday Cheer Starts Early With These Shopping Trends Across New Jersey

It turns out that Santa is an amazing swimmer. How cool is that?

Santa will soon be trading in his sleigh for some scuba gear, and you can see him swimming among the sea turtles, sharks, and stingrays.

See The Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree In New Jersey

What a fun sight to see!

"Christmas Underwater also includes the world’s tallest underwater Christmas Tree in Shark Realm, jaw-some holiday décor, and letters to Scuba Santa. All Christmas Underwater activations are available with regular Aquarium admission," according to a recent press release.



View this profile on Instagram Adventure Aquarium (@adventureaquarium) • Instagram photos and videos

Adventure Aquarium Christmas Underwater Event Details

Santa's first dive takes place on November 21st at 10:30 am.

Christmas Underwater runs through December 24th.

The kids will absolutely love it, and you will, too!

New Jersey's 10 best places to unwind during the holidays Think of these featured locations when you're in need of a self-care day. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Beautiful Cape May at Christmas Time in New Jersey Gorgeous Photos of Christmas in Cape May Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels