New Jersey: Acne Treatments Being Recalled Due To Safety Concerns

Take a minute to go through your face creams to check if you have any of these popular acne treatments that have recently been recalled.

They could potentially contain a cancer-causing chemical, according to reports.

Product Recall

L’Oréal has recalled La Roche-Posay’s acne cream sold in several stores, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and Amazon.

It's a spot acne treatment that's supposed to reduce and get rid of acne flare-ups.

La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Duo Dual-Action Acne Treatment is being recalled because products containing benzoyl peroxide could contain benzene over time, which could cause cancer.

It's important to note that the FDA stresses that consumers face little risk from this acne treatment, according to the AP.

Here is a link with a picture and description of the product so you can check to see if you have it.

NJ.com reports:

This recall originally highlighted La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar treatment, however L’Oréal has decided to voluntarily recall several other products.

The other products NJ.com has listed include:

* La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment: Lot Number #MYX46W – Exp. Date of April 2025

* Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser – Lot Number #2309328 – Exp. Date of September 2025

* Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5% – Lot Number #V3305A; V3304A – Exp. Date of October 2025

* Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator – Lot Number #V4204A – Exp. Date of July 2025

* SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion – Lot Number #2,430,600 – Exp. Date of March 2025

* Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream – Lot Number #49,707,430 – Exp. Date of March 2026

