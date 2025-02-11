$485K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At New Jersey Liquor Store

There's been a lot of excitement lately with big wins in the New Jersey Lottery.

It was just last week we were talking about the winner from Fair Lawn who walked away with an incredible $1.1 million.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all 5 numbers and was sold at the Fair Lawn News Shop on Fair Lawn Avenue.

Also, let's not forget last week's winning Powerball Double Play ticket, purchased at the Main Street Deli & Grocery in Keansburg, matching four numbers plus the Powerball.

That person walked away with a cool $50K.

And now there's another big winner in New Jersey!

$485K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Ocean County

The Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket was sold at a liquor store in Ocean County, according to NJ.com.

Talk about luck!

The odds of matching all five numbers (between 1 and 45) are 1,221,759 to 1, according to the article.

Although the odds of winning may be slim, I can see how the excitement of a big win keeps people playing.

So where was this winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket for Monday's drawing purchased?

The lucky winner purchased the winning ticket at Mystic Wine & Spirits on Mathistown Road in Little Egg Harbor.

NJ.com reports that Monday’s winning numbers were: 3, 7, 11, 25, and 26.

The Bullseye number was 3 with an XTRA of 4X.

Congratulations to the big $485K winner!

Take a look at all these other big New Jersey lottery winners...

