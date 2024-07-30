400 Jobs Coming To This New Jersey Area

Good news for job seekers. A new warehouse being built in South Jersey is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

It'll be located way down in Salem County but it's close to the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate 295.

Walmart recently announced they're building a nearly 7,000-square-foot warehouse to hold perishable items that will be located in Pilesgrove, New Jersey, and along with it will come hundreds of jobs.

Nearly 400 is what they're anticipating.

The warehouse will be "a high-tech, refrigerated facility" and is one of five across the country, which reports are saying will offer more "speed and capacity."

The facility "can store double the number of cases and process more than twice the volume of a traditional perishable DC [distribution center]," according to Dave Guggina, an executive overseeing supply chain operations.

The Courier Post reports, "As part of its new approach, Walmart also is expanding four traditional distribution centers and retrofitting a fifth to handle more groceries."

This comes after nearly 270 employees will be laid off in Pedricktown this September, not far from where the new facility will be located, according to reports.

Walmart decided to shut down the "traditional warehouse."

"Walmart, which describes itself as the nation's largest grocery retailer, says the new approach to perishables storage will create jobs that reflect a high-tech approach to retailing," according to the article.

The new facility will be located in Pilesgove and is expected to be up and running by 2027.

