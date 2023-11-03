3 Signs That You Are Definitely From New Jersey – The Food Edition

Eating in New Jersey is nothing short of an Olympic sport. So, the food edition of "You Know You're From Jersey If" should be a really good one.

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplas Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplas loading...

We thought it would be really fun if we came up with three really solid ways to know if you really are from New Jersey by only using food topics as possibilities.

There are way more than three, but we feel like this is a really good starting point. Let's see if you agree with these. We think these are pretty solid.

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash loading...

Mike's Way. If you know that all you have to do when you order a sub at any Jersey Mike's is to ask for it Mike's Way, and you're sandwich will be beautifully adorned with onions, lettuce, tomato, vinegar, oil, and spices. It's the Juice!

attachment-Jersey-Mikes-Bridge-Ave Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

No Need To Say "arella". If you're from New Jersey, there is no need to complete the word "mozzarella". New Jersey's favorite cheese can simply be called "Mootz", and if you say it that way, you're definitely from the Garden State.

Photo by Patricia Tsernoshova on Unsplash Photo by Patricia Tsernoshova on Unsplash loading...

Gravy vs. Sauce. If you've ever had the debate, even once in your life about whether it's sauce or gravy, then you are New Jersey through and through, and if the argument goes the right way, you never really get an answer.

Photo by Ola Mishchenko on Unsplash Photo by Ola Mishchenko on Unsplash loading...

As we said earlier, this is literally just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to identifying people who are truly from New Jersey with just some simple food facts. But it definitely is a good start.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The Top 3 Jersey Shore Italian Restaurants You Voted For