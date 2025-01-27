2025 Update – New Jersey Rank On The List Of Happiest States

In recent years, New Jersey has been listed among the happiest states in the nation. So how do we rank in an updated poll?

The poll listed the 15th happiest states in America, and the good news is the Garden State made the list.

How Happy Is New Jersey In The New Year?

In recent years, New Jersey has ranked as high as the 2nd happiest state in other reports, but we didn't do quite that well in this one.

We are happy to announce that, despite the congestion, the prices and the stress New Jersey is famous for,the Garden State ranks as the 13th happiest state in the nation.

Frankly, we're surprised in a good way that New Jersey got a ranking that high, despite our worldwide reputation for rudeness.

It's Lower Than Other Reports But We're Still Happy

We were shocked by the results of studies in the past that put us in the top 5, not because we're not happy, but because the reputation precedes us.

As New Jersey residents, we all know the state is full of happiness, but we show it in our way.

By the way, Ask This says Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation. That is not a big surprise to most of us. Utah comes in a close second.

