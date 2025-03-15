As the cost of groceries, electricity, and gas continues to rise, much-needed relief is on the way for some in New Jersey.

The popular ANCHOR rebate system will be active in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

What is ANCHOR?

ANCHOR stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters.

This property tax relief program provides rebates to homeowners and renters to help with the state's very high property taxes.

To qualify, homeowners must have owned, occupied, or rented a home in NJ as their primary residence on October 1, 2020, and meet income limits.

Those with an income of over $250,000 per year are not eligible.

Atm Money Michael Burrell loading...

Payments range from $450 to $1,500, depending on income, age, and whether you own or rent.

Pay attention to your mail. The New Jersey Treasury Department says applications for property tax rebates were sent this week.

No further action is needed if you have received ANCHOR payments in previous years. Your rebate will be mailed or sent to your account via direct deposit.

We will have to wait a while. ANCHOR payments will start September 15, 2025, and continue on a rolling basis.

The Treasury Department says most applicants will receive payment within 90 days unless additional information is required.

There are also two other relief programs in New Jersey that you should be aware of.

Showing Property Tax Concept AndreyPopov loading...

The Senior Freeze Program reimburses eligible seniors and disabled persons for property tax or mobile home park site fee increases on their primary residence.

To qualify, you and your spouse must be 65 or older on December 31, 2023, or receiving Social Security disability benefits on or before that date.

Additionally, you must have owned and lived in your home since December 31, 2020, or earlier and still owned and lived in that home on December 31, 2024.

Your total income must not have been higher than $168,268.

There are more details and restrictions; click here to learn more about the Senior Freeze benefit in New Jersey.

Businessperson Calculating Property Tax AndreyPopov loading...

The Stay NJ program offers property tax benefits to eligible homeowners aged 65 and older. It reimburses applicants for 50% of their property tax bills, up to a maximum of $13,000, with a benefit cap of $6,500.

Click here for information about this program.

And remember, watch your mailbox. Applications for all of these rebates are being sent out now.