With the 4th of July right around the corner, experts have revealed the most patriotic states for 2025, including New Jersey's ranking.

How Patriotic Are We In New Jersey?

The 4th of July holiday brings out the patriotism in so many New Jersey residents. Have you ever wondered how New Jersey's level of patriotism compares to that of other states in the nation?

The experts did, and we can now report the level of patriotism in each state, and exactly where New Jersey ranks on the list.

Photo by Brandon Day on Unsplash Photo by Brandon Day on Unsplash loading...

Just a few weeks ago, our friends at WalletHub reported on just how patriotic each state in the union is, and the results are in.

Is New Jersey Among America's Most Patriotic States?

Two main categories were used to determine each state's level of patriotism. States were scored on "Military Engagement" and "Civil Engagement".

Read More: New Jersey Residents' Top Boardwalk Food for 2025

In the study, the Garden State did not do particularly well in either category, with "Military Engagement" being our weakest category. We ranked at # 48, very close to the bottom of the list.

Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash loading...

For "Civil Engagement", we didn't do much better, ranking 30th, a number that puts us among the bottom half of states.

Which States Are The Most Patriotic?

Our overall ranking left New Jersey as the 43rd most patriotic state in the nation, and that is very disappointing.

Get our free mobile app

So, who topped the list as the most patriotic, and which state has the dubious distinction of being the last?

Photo by Vernon Raineil Cenzon on Unsplash Photo by Vernon Raineil Cenzon on Unsplash loading...

According to this report, Virginia has been named the most patriotic state in America, and the least patriotic is Arkansas.

As 4th of July approaches, I hope we can all celebrate the independence of our nation together, regardless of personal politics.

The Most Legendary Places In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo