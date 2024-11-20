The Safest Towns in New Jersey: Find Out If Yours Made the List
A recent study determined which towns in New Jersey are the safest. Is your town among them?
We got the news just weeks ago that the Garden State is the 17th safest state in America, which is somewhat disturbing for people raising a family in New Jersey.
New Jersey's Strongest And Weakest Safety Categories
The study was done by WalletHub, and our strongest category was "personal and residential " safety, while "financial" safety was our weakest.
But what about the towns we live in? Are you in one of the safest towns in the Garden State?
A study was reported at Safewise, and it revealed the New Jersey towns that are the safest, based on several criteria.
Here Are The Five Safest Towns In New Jersey
According to this study here are the 5 safest towns in the Garden State.
Hillsborough. At #5 on the list is Somerset County's adorable Hillsborough. The town of nearly 45,000 makes the top 5.
New Milford. The Bergen County town's population is on the rise, but it's still a cozy 17,000 happy residents.
Jefferson Township. The Morris County town has a great slogan, "One town, one future", and it's the third safest town in New Jersey.
Bernards Township. The second safest town in New Jersey, according to this study, is this Somerset County town.
Vernon Township. This Sussex County town has been named the safest town in New Jersey.
Congratulations if you live in one of New Jersey's safest towns. Take a look at New Jersey's most unsafe towns below.
