2 New Restaurants Opening At The Jersey Shore

Exciting news for foodies!

It's always nice to hear about restaurants expanding in New Jersey.

2 new restaurants are opening at the Jersey Shore. One will be in Ocean County, and the other in Monmouth County.

Both are expected to open in 2025.

Offering a variety of delicious dishes, get ready to indulge in burgers, seafood, steaks, salads, and more!

Harpoon Willy's is expanding opening a 3rd location in New Jersey.

This latest one will be in Waretown. They already have the Manasquan location with a 2nd Harpoon Willy's opening in Robbinsville.



According to the Asbury Park Press, John Kitrick, the restaurant group's chief executive officer and chief financial officer says,

The restaurant has always exuded a sense of home, and we’re looking forward to bringing that feeling and the quality dining experience to Waretown as well as Robbinsville," he said. "Light demo has begun at Waretown and we’re excited for things to continue picking up on the property.

The restaurant group will also open Coastal Canteen in Manasquan. They say this is a newer concept with the first restaurant opening in Monroe in 2024.

Kitrick told the Asbury Park Press,

We’ll be taking coastal vibes in a fun, approachable direction, anchored by a flavor-forward menu and cocktail program inspired by (the) rich culinary traditions of Mexico, northern Africa, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean.

This is exciting news!

Harpoon Willy's in Waretown will be at 537 Route 9 and Coastal Canteen at 142 Main Street in Manasquan.