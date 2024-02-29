A Brand New Retro Arcade Just Opened In Metuchen, NJ
The phrase "new retro arcade" may seem like an oxymoron but the whole idea of retro arcades has really gotten a breath of fresh air in recent years.
Maybe it's the nostalgia factor, being reminded of a simpler time when all you had to worry about was how many quarters you had left in your pocket.
Or maybe it's just because there's something nice about playing a game where there aren't a million buttons and over-the-top in-your-face graphics.
Whether you're a pinball wizard, a Pac-Man nerd, or the best Galactica player around there really is something special about stepping inside a retro arcade.
The other week my family was at the shore for a visit and we took my dad to Asbury Park's Silverball Arcade.
It was like watching a kid in a candy shop.
His eyes lit up when he saw all of his favorite games and pinball machines working like they were in their glory days.
A New Retro Arcade Is Now Open In Metuchen, NJ
Metuchen is just a cool town.
They have a record-breaking tequila bar called Meximodo that you don't want to miss out on, and there's always something cool going on downtown.
However, it's the opening of a new retro arcade at the site of an old bank that has me excited.
According to Only In Your State, Yestercade is now open in Metuchen and it's a must-visit spot for any gamer.
What I didn't realize is that Retrocade is all over Jersey.
They have locations in Red Bank, Somerville, and Westfield and each location is chock full of old-school arcade games and classic pinball games.
What's unique is that in addition to classic arcade games, you can plug in and play a ton of Sega Genesis games, N64 games, or Playstation 1 games!
So, ready to play?
2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M
Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5
11 Items You Should Never Buy In A New Jersey Dollar Store
Gallery Credit: Buehler