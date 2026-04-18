What's your morning commute to work like? Do you have to plan an extra 45 minutes to an hour into your morning routine because you know you're getting slammed in traffic on the Parkway each day? Or, are you one of those lucky people whose company lets you work from home, so your commute is literally from the kitchen table to the home office?

At one point in my radio career, my morning commute was about an hour to and from work, and I had to go over a mountain each way. It was insane, and I'm happy I no longer have to make that trip.

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Not All Commutes In New Jersey Are Bad

Personally, my commute from Ocean Gate to the radio station in Downtown Toms River is 10 minutes, and if there's traffic on 9, it may be 15 minutes. In the grand scheme of things, that's not a bad commute at all!

Some people in Jersey, though, aren't so lucky. Some people may have to travel from Ocean County to New York City for work, or maybe you're going from Vineland to Philadelphia each day. There are miles of road to travel, tolls to pay, and then parking to worry about when you get to work.

Some New Jersey Cities Have Really Bad Commutes

But what New Jersey cities have the worst commute time in the state? I'm talking about places like Newark, where even if you live and work in the city, you could be looking at massive gridlock and a crazy commute just to get to a job that's only a few miles away.

What NJ Cities Have The Worst Commute Times In The State?

This list of NJ cities with the worst commute times may make you feel better about your daily drive into the office.