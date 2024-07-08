Pizza and the Jersey Shore go together like peanut butter and jelly.

It just makes sense.

There are so many great places to grab a slice like Brooklyn Square to Sawmill, even the Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate has a great little bar pie you can enjoy!

And now the Jersey Shore gets ready to welcome a brand new pizza shop to the fold, and what I really like about this place is that it's family-owned and operated.

A New Pizza Place Is Opening In Point Pleasant, NJ

Next time you head to the quaint downtown of Point Pleasant, be on the lookout for the towns latest addition to the food scene; Woodshed Pizzeria Napoletan.

This family run business used to sell delicious pies right out of a food truck and has been around since 2021 according to APP.

But now, Woodshed is hitting the big leagues and opening up a real brick-and-mortar location to better serve the Jersey Shore.

Woodshed is unique in the sense that it's a dinner-only restaurant, and the new location is taking over the former home of Lovelandtown Grocery and Provisions at the corner of Bridge and Bay Avenues.

Despite the fact that Woodshed's technically been in that location for a year (Jersey law states that food trucks prepare and store foods at a commissary kitchen per APP) the new pizzeria officially opens on Friday, July 5th.

So next time you're looking for a solid slice while enjoying some time at the Jersey Shore, be sure to swing into this family-owned and operated parlor.

