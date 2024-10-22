Winter in New Jersey is a unique time of the year, especially if you live near the Jersey Shore.

We may not get a ton of snow like we used to, but we still have to deal with bitterly cold temperatures and ice is always a problem.

Get our free mobile app

Between you and me, I'm not ready to start preparing for winter. I'm still enjoying Fall and flannel weather, but getting ready for winter now may make your life easier when winter finally gets here.

You don't want to be panicking right before the first snowfall of the year fighting tooth and nail to find snowscrapers, rock salt, and shovels.

How To Prepare For Winter In New Jersey

Anymore, our winters in Jersey are pretty mild, but when it does get cold and we do get a little bit of snow there are some essentials you'll want to make sure you have.

winter essentials new jersey, how to survive winter in new jersey, is winter in new jersey bad Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Some things are easy like extra blankets and snow scrapers.

Other things may be a little more challenging to get before winter like a vehicle with All Wheel Drive.

But, if you take the time to get yourself prepped you'll be able to make it through winter in Jersey like a pro.

Between you and I, I'm pretty sure #5 on this list of New Jersey winter essentials is actually the most important thing on this list, but that's just me.

So be prepared this winter and make sure you have some of these essentials to survive a New Jersey Winter.

10 Things Every NJ Residents Needs For Winter Winter is inching closer and closer to us, and to be prepared, you want to make sure you have these key winter items prepped and ready to go. Gallery Credit: Buehler