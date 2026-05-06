If you won the lottery, what would you do with your newfound wealth? Would you go on an extravagant vacation? Buy a McMansion? Quit your job? Those are all pretty popular daydreams we have when it comes to winning a ton of money.

I'm boring, I'd pay off my house, load up on stocks, and make sure the money's well managed, while continuing to work at the radio station. My job is fun, so I wouldn't want to give it up.

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New Jersey Seems To Be A Lucky State To Play The Lottery In

New Jersey seems to be a hotbed for lottery winners, granted, it's never you or me winning, but our state makes headlines pretty regularly for people winning crazy large sums of money.

Just this week, someone stopped into Cavaco Supermarket in South River, New Jersey, and walked out 4.4 million dollars richer. It must be nice for them.

A Winning Pick-Six Lottery Ticket Was Just Sold In New Jersey

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According to Patch, the winning New Jersey Pick Six Ticket was sold on Monday, with the winning numbers 4, 17, 20, 25, 39, 45.

This is apparently the 3rd winning pick-six sold this year, and now that the big jackpot has been won, the jackpot resets to a measly 2 million dollars for this week's next drawing.

Honestly, that would still be life-changing money!

What Are The Odds Of Winning The Pick-Six Lottery In NJ?

By the way, the odds of you winning the Pick-Six in Jersey are somewhere in the area of 1 in 9.3 million. I mean, someone's got to win, but odds are it won't be you. Sorry.