Say what you want about Jersey, but the Garden State's been on a roll recently producing millionaire after millionaire it seems.

All thanks to the NJ lottery.

Now look, I know some people see playing the lottery as a waste of time the odds are stacked against you and the chances of you winning are slim to none.

That being said you can't win if you don't play and recently Jersey's been winning a lot.

New Jersey Has Seen A Record Amount Of Jackpots This Summer

Of course, the biggest news was the 1.3 Billion dollar ticket that was sold in Neptune at a ShopRite.

lottery winners new jersey, 4 million dollar ticket hazlet nj, hazlet nj lottery winner, laurel market lottery ticket Photo Credit: Canva loading...

But all summer long people have been winning smaller jackpots ranging in size between 10 thousand dollars and one million dollars.

And now, Jersey is once again home to another Millionaire thanks to playing the lottery.

A 4 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Was Sold In Hazlet, NJ

You're kicking yourself for not playing now, aren't you? I know I am.

This time it was a lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at the Laurel Market in Hazlet, according to NorthJersey.com.

The lucky winner was able to match 5 white balls in the drawing while also having the megaplier to help reach a massive payday.

28 other NJ residents matched four white balls during this week's Mega Millions drawing and won themselves $500.

Still, no one hit the big jackpot and the Megal Millions is now estimated at somewhere around 306 Million Dollars with a cash payout of 143 Million.

Now, if you do win the lottery, here's what experts say you should do immediately

