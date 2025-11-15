It seems like we're seeing an uptick in closures of businesses near the Jersey Shore.

Another Local Store in Freehold Is Shutting Down

READ MORE: Got A Job Offer Via Text In NJ? It May Be A Scam

The other week, we learned that the Habitat Restore store in Freehold is getting ready to close up shop.

Salt Creek Grille in Rumson to Close by the End of the Year

We also recently learned that the popular Salt Creek Grille in Rumson is closing at the end of this year.

Beloved Wildwood Deli Announces Mid-December Closure

Get our free mobile app

And also in the past week or so, we learned that the popular sub shop, Arnolds Family Deli in Wildwood, is also getting ready to close in mid-December.

Why So Many Jersey Shore Businesses Are Closing

There are lots of different reasons for the uptick in closures; from the cost of renting these buildings increasing, to traffic decreasing, and in some cases, the owners are just retiring, and letting go of the business.

Local Shore Towns Feeling the Loss of Small Businesses

Whatever the reason, seeing our local businesses start to fade away like this isn't something we love seeing, especially near the shore, where we love our local mom-and-pop shops.

Another Popular NJ Restaurant Suddenly Closes for Good

Sadly, it looks like we can add another restaurant to the list of closures for 2025, and this one was known for its great food, friendly service, and welcoming atmosphere.

Windjammer Cafe Bar and Grill in Somers Point Closes

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

According to NJ.com, the Windjammer has suddenly closed its doors for good.

This is not to be confused with the Windjammer in Seaside Park; they're still open and operating. This is the Windjammer Cafe Bar and Grill in Somers Point.

So far, no reason has been given for the sudden closure.

It looks like after dinner service last Sunday, the restaurant was abruptly closed for good, leaving people asking, 'What's next?'

Located just on the other side of Ocean City, in Somers Point, the Windjammer Cafe Bar and Grill was at a prime intersection, making it a great place for a business to be.