After 7 Years, This New Jersey Whole Foods Will Finally Open

A new Whole Foods has finally set an opening date in the Garden State after an almost decade-long wait.

Will Ocean County finally get the Whole Foods that it's been asking for for so long?

Whole Foods has become an extremely popular grocery store over the past couple of years.

I had no idea, but apparently, they have some pretty high standards for the food that they allow on shelves.

For example, did you know that the company won't let food on the shelves if the product contains hydrogenated fats, high fructose corn syrup, or one of 230 banned flavors, sweeteners, or colors according to NJ.com?

That honestly explains why you have to take out a personal loan to shop there, but even still Whole Foods has a lot of great stuff to enjoy.

Right now, there are 24 Whole Foods in the great state of New Jersey, and the 25th store, which is over seven years in the making has finally announced an opening date.

What New Jersey City Is Finally Getting A Whole Foods Soon?

It'll be a massive almost fifty-two thousand square foot store, and for the grand opening shoppers will be able to get free coffee, and pastries and the first 300 customers will get complimentary bags and coupons.

Opening on November 9th at 8 AM, NJ.com reports that Whole Foods in Jersey City will finally welcome shoppers.

It was announced back in 2016 that Whole Foods was planned for Jersey City, and it took nearly 7 years for the store to get built, stocked, and open.

Sadly, it doesn't look like there are any plans for Whole Foods to open in Ocean County, which is a shame because there are some great spots around the county a Whole Foods could go.