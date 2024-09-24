Wawa should be a staple for anyone living in the Garden State, whether you need gas, coffee, lunch, or a snack, Wawa is the place to go.

Wawa is also constantly trying to update, improve, and upgrade its stores all over the country.

For example, Wawa is experimenting with a drive-thru.

The store in Morrisville is the first of its kind to offer customers the ability to order a hoagie, beverage, or snack without getting out of their car.

Personally, I feel like going into Wawa to get your food is an experience that you have to have and a drive-thru would defeat the point of a Wawa trip, but still, it's cool.

Now it looks as though Wawa is trying to build massive stores that cater more so to big rig drivers and people who are on the road a lot.

Wawa Is Building Its First Ever Travel Center

So what is a Wawa travel center?

According to the Courrier Post, it's a massive Wawa that caters to truckers and people who are on the road and on the move.

The one that's being built right now in Fayetteville North Carolina is about 8,400 square feet.

The average Wawa is anywhere between 5,500 and 6,000 square feet for comparison.

This new travel center offers around 6 long diesel lanes for truckers to fuel up in as well as 20 pumps for regular fuel.

The Wawa Travel Center also features massive eating areas so people can take a break while on the road.

With how busy the roads in Jersey are, I wouldn't be surprised if we see one of these Wawa Travel Centers being built here in the near future.