I don't often want a hot dog, but when I do, I go big. Every couple of weeks, I stop at Glizzy's by Harry in Toms River. Their hot dogs have become my new favorite. I had this hot honey pepperoni and bacon hot dog a few weeks ago that I'm still dreaming about.

Wawa Hot Dogs Are A Go-To For A Quick, On-The-Go Meal

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You don't always have time for a custom dog, though, but you get the craving. That's where Wawa comes in handy. Their grab-and-go hot dogs are a favorite among customers. I know for a fact my dad has a Wawa hot dog at least once a week or so, however, over the past few weeks, we've noticed something.

Wawa hot dogs seem to have disappeared.

Wawa Hot Dogs Seem To Be Missing From The Grab And Go Cases

A few weeks ago, my dad mentioned to me that the Wawa he goes to in PA hasn't had hot dogs for a while, and even when he's gone to other Wawas near him, he can't find any.

Then, I noticed when I went to Baltimore a while back, the Wawa I stopped at off 95 didn't have hot dogs available. And then just earlier this week, I was at the Wawa off Route 9 in Lacey Township and noticed that they didn't have hot dogs either.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler

Why Doesn't Wawa Have Hot Dogs Ready To Go?

It's a good question: where are the Wawa hot dogs? According to one Facebook post, the hot dogs have gone missing due to supply chain issues. I heard another theory that it could be because of product recalls; however, when you check Wawa's recall page, not only are hot dogs not listed, but there's nothing on the list right now.

So, it looks like for now, if you have a hot dog craving, you'll just have to support your favorite local hot dog spot. I'll update this once I find a Wawa selling hot dogs.