You know how when you want to go to New York City, but you don't want to pay to park in the city, you can hop on a water taxi that'll take over the Hudson?

Why don't we have something like that at the Jersey Shore?

How many times have you wanted to head to the beach for the day, but the idea of having to fight your way over a bridge, and then try to find parking on a busy island just turns you off to the idea?

My wife and I live in Ocean Gate, we can see the Ferris Wheel on Casino Pier from the end of our block, but if we want to go to Seaside for the day, we're in for a 30-minute drive depending on traffic.

We Need A Water Taxi At The Jersey Shore

Much like the water taxi you can get from North Jersey to New York City, you should be able to grab a water taxi across the Barnegat Bay.

Similar to the Cape May Ferry, you'd be able to park your car on the mainland, hop on a boat that would take you across the bay and drop you off on the island.

We could have a water taxi that runs from say Island Heights / Toms River / Bayville to Seaside Heights and another one that runs from Little Egg Harbor or Tuckerton over the bay to Long Beach Island.

If it was up to me, and this was real, New Jersey residents would be able to ride the water taxi at a discounted rate when you show your Jersey ID.

Do you agree? Would a water taxi be a decent addition to the Jersey Shore? Or are you still going to fight traffic over the bridge to find parking for your beach day?