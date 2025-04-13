What's something that almost every town in New Jersey has, but you almost never think of?

A landmark that you may pass every single day, but don't really pay any mind to?

Maybe you're thinking of a municipal building or a park, but how about a water tower?

Ocean Gate has a water tower, sand o does Bayville, Beachwood, Seaside Heights, Lavallette, Ortley, Seaside Park, and the list can go on and on.

It's not something you think of very often, but I always enjoy being able to see the Ocean Gate water tower from the Mathis Bridge on 37 coming out of Seaside Heights, it always makes me smile.

Believe it or not, Jersey actually holds the record for having one of the largest water spheres in the world.

unions water sphere nj Photo by Tommy Fawcett on Unsplash loading...

The accolade goes to the Union Water Sphere, off 22 which you can easily see from the Parkway.

The sphere is 212 feet tall and was erected back in the early 60s, then it was decommissioned in the 80s and has stood as a historic landmark ever since.

Now, officials say it's time for that landmark to come down.

The World's Tallest Sphere Is Being Demolished In Union, NJ

union water sphere being demolished Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

This has apparently been a long time coming, due to the sphere's age and height it's more of a public safety concern than anything according to NJ.com.

Parts of the tower however will be saved and donated to the local historical society, according to NJ.com.

There's no exact timeline for the sphere's demolition, apparently, there are a lot of factors that have to be taken into consideration, but if you want to see a piece of New Jersey history before it's gone, plan a trip now.