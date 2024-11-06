What's the wildest thing you've found while strolling down the beach in Jersey?

Was it something that washed up during a storm? Something you found while scanning the shore with a metal detector? Or was it something that you dug up?

Get our free mobile app

For me, it was what I thought was an old set of pirate swords that washed up during a storm, it turns out they were just tent hooks that got blown out to see.

For one person, they found something highly explosive while strolling down one of Jersey's only nude beaches.

Beachgoer Finds Unexploded WW1 Bomb

According to Patch, a beachgoer at Gunnison Beach, Jersey's only nude beach located in Sandy Hook found an unexploded munition from the World War 1 era while going for an evening stroll.

bomb found on gunnison beach, munitions found on nude beach, bomb found on nude beach in new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

It's apparently not too uncommon to find unexploded ammunition on and around Sandy Hook, it used to be a military proving ground during both world wars, and reports of unexploded ammunition are fairly common.

The possible bomb found over the weekend was safely removed when the tide went down and crews could better access the ammunition.

What Does Unexploded Ammunition Look Like?

You want to know right? Just in case you're ever walking around Sandy Hook and run into something odd.

READ MORE: 8 Can't Miss Christmas Villages In New Jersey

Patch reports that most unexploded ammunition looks like painted pipes, soda cans, or mufflers and you should assume that they are extremely dangerous and immediately call the Gateway National Park Authorities at 718-354-4700 so they can properly dispose of the old weapon.

If you need a better idea of what unexploded ammunition may look like, NPS.gov has pictures and explanations of what typically is found around Sandy Hook and its surrounding beaches.

The Most Unsafe Towns in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan