By definition, I shouldn't be able to tell you where to find Jersey's hottest new speakeasy. But since it's 2026, and not America during prohibition, speakeasies are now more about the experience rather than having a place to drink without getting caught by the police.

New Jersey Is Home To Several Unique Speakeasy's

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A modern-day speakeasy is more of an experience than anything; take the Laundromat in Morristown. It's a speakeasy that's literally behind a washing machine in a laundromat. It's just a fun experience.

Now, Jersey's newest speakeasy brings an extra layer of fun: arcade games.

Under The Glass Is Now Open In Red Bank, NJ

Located in Red Bank, Under the Glass speakeasy is loaded up with tons of classic pinball machines, arcade games, and what's cool about this speakeasy is that it's open to all ages.

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Under the Glass is located at 7 Broad Street, and in addition to heading there for a cocktail and some classic arcade games, this speakeasy is home to the New Jersey Pinball Derby, where players of all experience levels can compete to win a cash prize.

Under The Glass Is Home To NJ's Premier Pinball League

Under the Glass is also home to Jersey's premier pinball league, which meets every Monday night at 7 PM.

How Much Do The Pinball Machines At Under The Glass Cost?

If you want to hang out in the arcade, it's $15 an hour, or a full day pass is only $25!

Under the Glass is also broken up into themed rooms, and this is really cool.

There's a Hogwarts-themed room, a Stranger Things-themed room, and even a Toy Story-themed room, so there's something for everyone, and if you're looking for a fun and different night out in Jersey, this should be your next place to check out.