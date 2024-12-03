What's the most beautiful state in the United States of America?

What makes a state beautiful? It's all pretty circumstantial, for example, as a Pennsylvania native, I'm prone to thinking that Pennsylvania is pretty great.

There are tons of lush parks and thousands of unique small towns that you can call home, and if you're into open space and fresh air then may I introduce you to Central PA; home of nothing but farmland and cows.

According to a recent survey, a majority of Americans actually believe that California is the most beautiful state in America.

Personally, I don't see it. When I think of California I immediately think of smoggy cities and lots of traffic, but that's just me.

This same survey also ranked the ugliest states in the country, and congratulations New Jersey, we're number one.

New Jersey Was Ranked As The Ugliest State In America

And I'm not talking about the people; honestly, I think us New Jersyians are some pretty good looking folks.

According to the Instagram Page Jersey Talks, NJ was ranked as an ugly state because of our overly industrialized areas, congested roadways, and urban sprawl, but I think this survey is very incorrect.

If you've spent any time in Jersey, you know it's not an ugly state; we've got beaches, mountains, rivers, gorgeous parks, and tons of amazing local attractions like our lighthouses and music venues.

Now, if you've only ever been to Jersey to get to the Newark Airport then yes, you might think it's an ugly state.

But if you spent any real time in the Garden State, you'd realize that we are called that for a reason; Jersey rocks.

These are just some of the small towns that make Jersey beautiful.