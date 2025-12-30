New Jersey has seen its fair share of closures over the year, and each one of them impacts us in one way or another.

We've seen Chef Mike's ABG announce its closing up shop, after being a go-to in Seaside Park. What's next is still unknown.

Recent Closures That Hit the Jersey Shore Community Hard

We've also seen the closure of the Crystal Diner off 37 in Toms River, although that quickly reopened as Gal Mediterranean.

Anytime a local mom-and-pop shop closes up in the Garden State, it hits hard.

Even something like a local hardware store closing can have a devastating effect on the community.

A Personal Memory of a Neighborhood Hardware Store

I remember growing up in North Wales, a small town in PA, going to the local hardware store with my dad.

It was owned by our neighbor, and there was something special about going there to pick up screws, nails, a tool, or just to shoot the shoot for a few minutes while out running errands.

That hardware store eventually closed, maybe 20 years ago or so, and I still think about it to this day.

An 80-Year-Old Tenafly Hardware Store May Be Closing

It now appears as though an iconic local hardware store that's served the community for 80-plus years in Tenafly is now getting ready to close up shop, headed into the New Year.

What’s Happening With Benjamin Bros. True Value Hardware

According ot NJ.com, the Benjamin Bros. True Value Hardware Store is getting ready to discontinue house accounts on December 31st, but will continue to take returns into January 1st.

This is the kind of place that was more than just a hardware store; it's where you'd go for home improvement advice, you'd go there because you knew the owners, it was a local hardware store that you knew you could trust, and it'll be a missed part of the Tenefly community.