Are you ready for Christmas at the Jersey Shore?

I'm not going to lie; it is a magical time of year, and there's nothing cooler than seeing holiday celebrations near the Shore.

Each year Seaside Heights does this really cool thing where they put a Christmas Tree in the bay, and light it up each night.

You can see more on that right here, it really is a wonderful sight to behold.

Another thing to look forward to each Holiday season is of course tree lighting ceremonies; you get to gather with your community, sing some holiday carols, and see a massive tree get lit up for the Christmas Season.

It's cold, but worth it.

And Toms River really puts on one heck of a tree lighting, it's happening this week and you won't want to miss it.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Toms River, NJ Tree Lighting

Get ready for hot chocolate and cookies, a Christmas village, and of course, getting to see Santa himself ring in the Christmas season.

This year's Tree Lighting will take place in Downtown Toms River right in front of the library like it does each year.

The fun begins around 5 PM on Friday December 6th, and Santa should arrive by firetruck sometime around 7 PM.

After the tree lighting, Patch reports that the courtyard in front of the Toms River Library will then be transformed into a Christmas Village on Saturday December 7th from 11 AM to 5 PM.

You'll be able to enjoy shopping from local vendors, some food trucks, face painting, and lots more.

This really is a wonderful time of year, and the trees aren't the only cool things that are lit up!