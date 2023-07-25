A small grocery chain is rapidly expanding in New Jersey and is getting ready to add its fourth location near the Jersey Shore.

And despite the fact that most people would prefer another Wegmans to open up near the Shore, I personally think this place is just as good.

Personally, when I food shop I'm an Acme, Shop Rite, or Stop and Shop kind of guy.

But this store that's opening a new location may be one of the most popular food stores in New Jersey.

It's a place that offers thousands of items under its own brand name and regularly releases new items for shoppers to enjoy.

I always think this place is cool just because when you shop there it feels like you're shopping in some fun, small farmers market.

What Grocery Chain Is Expanding Near The Jersey Shore?

The new store is coming to the Middletown Plaza off Route 35 and will be replacing what used to be the old Shop Rite, which moved out of the shopping center in 2021.

According to APP, up until recently, this place was listed as a "specialty grocer" until recently.

Trader Joe's plans on opening its 4th Jersey Shore location in the near future.

My wife is a huge Trader Joe's fan, in fact, it's her preferred food store and is always shopping at the one in Brick.

The only thing I can hope for is that the parking lot at the Middletown location will be a lot easier to drive through than the Trader Joe's parking lot in Brick.

Because that can be a nightmare!