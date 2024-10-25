New Jersey is a state which often finds itself featured on television shows and movies.

Just a few weeks ago, Guy Fieri was spotted in Point Pleasant filming at a restaurant for a new episode of Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.

At one point, Adam Sandler was seen in Jersey filming Happy Gilmore 2 and even had locals fill in as background characters, you can read about that here.

Now, it looks like one local New Jersey business is about to be thrown to the Sharks, and we're hoping that it goes well.

One New Jersey Business Will Be Featured On Shark Tank

The show can make or break an entrepreneur, and we're hoping our New Jersey contestant does well.

According to APP, Danielle Mahon a New Jersey native who launched her business while living in North Carolina will appear on Shark Tank to try and get an extra boost for her business Topsail Steamer.

Topsail Steamer sells boil-at-home seafood pots filled with scallops, oysters, clams, shrimp, crab, corn, and sausage and packed with flavor and spices.

The steamer kit also comes with the necessary coverage for your dining room table so you can contain the delicious mess that is a Topsail Steamer.

Topsail Steamer was founded in North Carolina but also has several locations in New Jersey between LBI, Sea Isle City, and Ocean City.

Danielle Mahon and Topsail Steamer will be featured on Shark Tank this Friday, October 25th where she'll try to get the Sharks to invest in her already popular business.

Jersey is full of great seafood spots you have to check out by the way.